Best iPhone Apps You Can Use To Buy Clothes

Let’s have a look at the different apps that can help you buy clothes using your smartphone:

Amazon Fashion

This is one of the best apps by Amazon Shopping that can help you get some app-only benefits and make your shopping experience on Amazon faster and easier. You can browse the app for your favorite apparel, view more detailed product descriptions, read user reviews and get access to millions of products. You can get your selected products in more than 100 countries in around 3 to 5 days.

Apart from that, the app never lets you miss out on your deliveries and sends you notifications and the status of your purchased items. Also, you can get 24 hours customer support easily as well.

App Store Ratings: 4.8

Depop

This is another app that you can use to buy, sell, discover and join a social marketplace that has more than 27 million individuals who use the platform to buy and sell goods and discover a unique side of fashion for almost all users. You can start getting inspiration and exploring their offers and rare items offered by the platform and users around the world.

You can sell by taking pictures or creating a video of your products using your phone and you are good to go. You can connect with a wide audience including buyers, sellers, friends and people in your contact.

App Store Ratings: 4.8

thredUP

This is one of the best stops for people looking for some affordable and quality women and kids’ clothes and get access to more than 30,000 brands including brands like Gap and Gucci and you can get up to 90 percent off on many brands as well.

The platform has thousands of new arrivals on a daily basis with easy returns and free shipping if you have an order of around $79. You can pay using your credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay and other payment methods. If you are looking for a place where you can pay less and get more, this is the best app to use for you.

App Store Ratings: 4.7

Shopbop

The app can help you get discounts of more than 10 percent on your first purchases if you are a new customer. The app itself offers a very unique and convenient way to discover and shop the latest products from more than 1,000 aspiring and renowned designers. Shopbop is a very amazing global online retail destination that offers style inspirations and products for men and women gets them access to styling guides, new arrivals and more on a daily basis.

Using the app you can get over-the-top customer services, fast and free shipping globally and free returns if you are living in USA and Canada. You can shop and browse and shop according to categories, designers and other dynamics. If you are an Amazon Prime user, you can enjoy Prime shipping benefits within the USA.

App Store Ratings: 4.7

Zulily

The app can get you deals and saving opportunities of up to 70 percent if you purchase different available bigger brands. You can have new arrivals almost every day and have a look at the different inspiring and exciting brands at very low prices. The best thing about the app is that you can get brands like Martha Stewart, Melissa & Doug, Creuset,, Ann Taylor, Carter’s and many others.

You can get discounts and limited offers and also know when a sale begins. You can check out faster and use convenient payment options and use easy tracking for your purchases as well. Also, you can get amazing saving opportunities on purchasing maternity, kids and other kinds of apparel.

App Store Ratings: 4.7

Gilt

The app is one of the best apps and get the best assortments for the top designers and get one of a kind experience using the app. You can simply shop and go and save an immense amount of money on women, kids, men and household goods.

The app can get you more than 70 percent off the retail price on designer brands including John Varvatos, Valentino, Stuart Weitzman and others.

Also, you can get real-time reminders when Sales are up and running so that you never miss out on any. Also, the brand offers city-specific offers and sales in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia and many other cities all over USA. All of this and more is offered by Gilt for its users.

App Store Ratings: 4.9

In the end, one can say that using apps to buy and sell apparel online is one of the best and convenient ways for shoppers in the current digital age. Using such apps also becomes a way for users to get in touch with deals and offers that can help them save money easily on renowned brands.