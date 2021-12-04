Mamie George Community Center hosts large-scale food distribution for the holidays

Catholic Charities’ Mamie George Community Center (MGCC) in Richmond will host a large-scale food distribution in partnership with ABC-13 and the Houston Food Bank’s Share Your Holidays campaign on Saturday, December 11, 2021, 9 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

MGCC is located at 1111 Collins Road, Richmond, Texas, 77469.

People in need of food assistance must come in their vehicles to receive food. Appointments are not required, but families should register by texting HFBPS to 855-788-3663.

Families are asked to bring a form of ID. More than one family may come in a vehicle, but each family should bring proof of registration made via text.

MGCC asks families to make sure their trunk is empty, and to stay in their vehicle while driving through the food distribution line.

The hub for services provided by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the Mamie George Community Center provides essential services including food and financial assistance, and a robust program for seniors.