Igloo Unleashes Two New Monster Jam® Playmate Coolers!

Today, Igloo and Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, unleashed a special-edition collection that unites two of the most recognizable Monster Jam trucks — Grave Digger® and El Toro Loco® — with the world’s most recognizable cooler, the Playmate. The new Monster Jam Grave Digger and El Toro Loco Playmate Pal coolers are available now on igloocoolers.com/monsterjam .

“Teaming up with Monster Jam, the larger-than-life sport, has been the ultimate experience,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “There’s nothing like the thrill of experiencing Monster Jam live, and now, with our new Grave Digger and El Toro Loco Playmates, there’ll be nothing else out there like these monster truck-inspired coolers to keep your drinks ice-cold, especially when you’re going full throttle while tailgating at the stadium!”

Igloo incorporated fan-favorite monster truck design elements into the artwork of each new Monster Jam Playmate cooler. The Grave Digger Playmate — based on one of the most decorated Monster Jam trucks — goes all in on its popular green, black and purple color scheme, along with the skull and graveyard graphics seen on the real-life truck and the “Bad to the Bone” saying. And the El Toro Loco Playmate brings in the famous raging bull’s nose and horns, truck chassis, iconic flames and the “Mess With the Bull & You Get the Horns” saying.

The Monster Jam Grave Digger Playmate Pal and Monster Jam El Toro Loco Playmate Pal — each $39.99 with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans — can be purchased now, while supplies last, at igloocoolers.com/monsterjam .

