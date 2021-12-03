COVID-19 Vaccination Site Moving from Dick Graves Park to Macroplaza Mall

Macroplaza Mall Vaccination Site to Begin Operations this Thursday, December 2nd

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has closed the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dick Graves Park and is moving operations to Macroplaza Mall. The site at Macroplaza Mall will begin operations on Thursday, December 2nd. HCPH vaccine operations will be located in the northeast corner of the parking lot.

Macroplaza Mall Vaccination Site Information:

Open six days a week. Closed every Monday

Hours of operation: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Address: 171 Pasadena Town Square Mall, Pasadena, TX 77506

Site capacity is 250 vaccinations per day

All vaccinations are free for the community and no appointment is required. Residents who would like to schedule a specific appointment of a preferred vaccine dose can schedule through vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787. HCPH has all three vaccines and booster doses available. We strongly recommend individuals who are in need of a COVID-19 booster dose to seek one within the recommended timeframe.

Face coverings will be required for individuals seeking a vaccination and we urge residents to take additional COVID-19 prevention measures such as maintain social distancing, staying at home if they are sick and continue to wash their hands often.