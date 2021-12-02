The Importance of Teamwork in Business Success – Perspectives by Fred Auzenne

As businesses go digital and remote working becomes the new reality, the focus on teamwork is increasing by the day. Research reveals organizations that focus on building teams, typically innovate more and faster, spot mistakes faster, find more appropriate solutions, achieve better productivity, and are generally more efficient. Improving teamwork is a focus area for businesses that desire to increase productivity and performance and instill a happier and more enabling work environment. Some of the key benefits of teamwork in a work environment:

Fosters a Pleasant Work Environment

When working in a team, employees have to work closely with each other and soon get to know each other well and most often develop strong bonds of friendship. The more employees continue to work together, the more they become familiar with the personality traits of each other, their likes and dislikes, as well as strengths and weaknesses. Working together tends to become more collaborative in an environment where all are focused on the project and organizational objectives. The outcome of people working together amicably in a team is an increased focus on getting the job done. The company also gets the benefit of a pleasant work environment, which in turn, paves the way for higher productivity.

Increases Work Efficiency

One of the most visible and significant outcomes of teamwork is increased efficiency and productivity. According to studies, employees working as a team tend to accomplish more in a given time frame than what employees would have achieved individually. Also, the quality of the work is superior, resulting in lower rejections and improved productivity, remarks Fred Auzenne. Also, individual team members benefit from the sharing of ideas, which results in more innovation. If due to any reason, one team member falls behind, other members of the team can pick up the slack, helping the project stay on course. This kind of assistance helps to reduce the stress of having to perform optimally all the time. It also allows employees to be more meticulous because they are confident that the team will not fall behind the set schedule.

Boosts Learning Opportunities

As you may expect, different employees have different technical and soft skills, experience, and domain expertise. By working on their own, they do not get the opportunity of sharing their expertise with others and upgrade their skills. The collaboration possible when working together in a team makes the interaction with the team more intense and beneficial. Experienced members can mentor new employees and teach them the tricks of the trade that they would have to, otherwise, learn over a long time. New employees or employees joining from other teams can often bring new ideas, skills, and perspectives that can help the team function better. Teams provide the ideal environment for a healthy exchange of ideas that fosters productivity and innovation.

Conclusion

Working in teams brings a host of benefits to the organization. It is also great for boosting the morale of employees who tend to be less efficient and accountable when working alone. Teams also make employees more responsible and accountable because no one likes to be the reason why the team delivered less than optimally.