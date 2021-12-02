Investment in International property – Top countries as listed by Brian Colombana

The real estate industry is soaring, and sound investments in the market can prove to be fruitful. If you want to capitalize on real estate overseas, considering the top countries that would bring better profits is something to be on top of your list.

Overseas real estate investment can help you bring in cash flow and cover your mortgage with the rent received from tenants. Several real estate investors consider global markets for property investments abroad that would bring about high rents. As a proprietor, you would receive money to own property.

Below are some of the best countries for property investment abroad

Before you start making investments in the global market, it is best to understand your way around the financial systems each country runs on. The process may be different for each country, so make sure you take your research seriously.

INDONESIA

Indonesia has a healthy and stable financial system. Further, it boasts a productive investment environment. If you decide on investing in Indonesian property, the chances are that you may not feel disappointed.

Indonesia is densely populated, thus making it easier to find consumers wanting rental property. Moreover, buying Indonesian property can bring a steady cash flow due to its lucrative domestic market. You can rent out your overseas property and experience a stable and profitable rental yield as a proprietor, as suggested by Brian Colombana.

COLOMBIA

Colombia is famous for its innovative and evolving characteristics, making it perfect for foreign real estate investments. The country has reported a 3.8% growth in its economy while also boasting a doubled GDP. A healthy and growing economy indicates that Colombia is on its way towards progress. It even has a surety of high lease payments, which promises more lucrative gains if you decide to invest here.

PHILIPPINES

If you have decided to invest in foreign property investment, make sure you consider the Philippines. The real estate market in the country has the potential to soar shortly, more so because of the increasing foreign numbers. Once you invest today, there are chances of reaping greater profits in the future! If you consider numbers, approximately 20 million Philippine residents are looking for housing accommodations.

An important thing to consider is that the country has lesser tax rates over properties than other countries.

PANAMA

Panama is another beautiful country for investments. Brian Colombana mentions that the real estate market in Panama has stabilized due to property investments by Colombian, Argentine, and Venezuelan nationals. Moreover, the country is progressing at a faster rate in comparison to its other real estate counterparts. Another reason for investing in Panama is that the land is fertile for investments, as you can gain profits by participating in different agricultural projects.

Besides these countries, there are a few others as well that can prove to be fruitful for real estate investments. You can invest in international properties for lucrative returns. But it is best to set an investment budget before taking a plunge.