Christmas Season in Katy Kicks Off with Tree Lighting Tonight; Several Events Planned Saturday

By George Slaughter

Christmas season is here, and Katy-area residents have four family-oriented activities to consider as they make their plans to celebrate over the next few days.

The first of these events is the annual mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, is set for 6 p.m. tonight.

Here’s a brief overview of the events.

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting

The city’s traditional mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. tonight in front of Katy City Hall, 901 Avenue C. Mayor Bill Hastings will throw the light switch.

As in past years, Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance.

Pancakes with Santa

The Katy Professional Firefighters Association, Local 5192, will host Pancakes with Santa from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Katy Fire Station #1, 1417 Avenue D.

Trey Lee, association president, said it could not host an event last year due to both the coronavirus pandemic and renovations at the station. But everything is in order for Saturday.

“This is our third event, and were super excited to have it,” Lee said.

Proceeds benefit a scholarship fund for students choosing a career in public safety. This year, the Association will honor Stephanie Alvarado and Dianne Leura, both of whom attend the Miller Career Center in the Katy Independent School District. They will each receive a $2,000 scholarship.

“During these times, it’s hard to find money to go to school,” Lee said. ”Whatever they decide to do in this profession, we do our part to keep the profession alive.”

Lee said the association uses social media metrics to estimate attendance. This year, the association is counting on about 1,200–1,500 people to attend.

“We anticipate this being the biggest event we ever had,” Lee said.

As with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance. The fire department’s Freddie the Fire Truck will also make an appearance.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter is selling raffle tickets for BBQ and a giving tree for Katy elementary school will be available for sponsorships. Lee said the giving tree is to provide support to families who need help during the holiday season.

Lee called out the event sponsors for special thanks: HEB, Precision Value Homes, the contractor John D. Bowen, Katy Barber Shop, the Village School, Stormin’ G Ranch, Ace Katy hardware, and Texas Sign Boss.

“It takes a huge partnership to make this thing happen,” Lee said. “Hundreds of hours have been put in, and hopefully this will be a success.”

A Katy Old-Fashioned Christmas

After eating pancakes with the firefighters and friends and families, Santa is expected to appear at the Katy Old-Fashioned Christmas event, which is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Katy.

In addition to Katy downtown vendors being open for Christmas shopping opportunities, the event will feature a beer garden, as well as street vendors and food trucks.

It will also feature live entertainment. The country singer Cooper Wade will perform from 3-5 p.m.

Christmas at the Park

Christmas at the Park, hosted by the Katy Heritage Society, is set for 5-8:30 p.m. at Katy Heritage Park, 5990 George Bush Dr.

Tickets are $5 (presale) and a limited number of $10 tickets at the door.

Attendees will receive a cup of cocoa, a letter to Santa, and a Christmas craft. The event features tours of Katy’s historic homes and a chance to inspect the Christmas trees with all their decorations.

Food, popcorn, drinks and a hayride will be available for a small donation amount.

The event will feature a silent auction, Christmas carols, and a Christmas movie to be shown at 6 p.m.