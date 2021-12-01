4 Things You Need to Include in Your Home Renovation Budget

Whether you’re planning to sell your house or not, it never hurts to invest time and energy into your home. Modern updates and renovations can substantially improve your quality of life while adding equity to your home.

But what are some of the best home renovations you can implement without breaking the bank? What updates can you complete without going over your home renovation budget?

We’re here to provide a few examples. Keep reading for four key items to include in your home renovation checklist this year.

Outdoor Living Space

Most of us don’t spend enough time outside. We work all day at a job that’s indoors. Then, we come home and relax inside, and most likely, in front of the TV.

To combat the negative side effects that are associated with spending too much time inside, expand your living space to your backyard. Install a deck or patio where you, your family, and your friends can eat dinner outside. This will also provide an incentive to play outdoor games and be more active.

Updated Kitchen

Another fantastic item to add to your home renovation budget is an updated kitchen. Before you panic, understand that you don’t have to remodel your whole kitchen. If you want an entirely new kitchen but can’t afford it all right now, you can do it in increments over time.

Not only do updated kitchens return most of your home remodel costs, but they provide a lot of value in terms of daily living. Preparing meals and hosting dinner parties will be much more enjoyable. Modern appliances are also more efficient and reliable.

Invest in Solar Power

If you want to invest in a home renovation that will result in major home savings, look to residential solar power. Yes, your initial costs will be high, but there are solar companies out there that will work with you to create an affordable payment plan so you don’t have to have a massive home renovation budget.

Furthermore, installing solar power for your home will save you money on your energy bill, grant you access to state incentives programs, and add to your home value. Your Blue Raven Solar cost will also be reduced through federal tax credits.

Using your home finances to invest in solar is a win-win. Over time, it will pay itself off and then some. You’ll also be doing the environment a major service.

Renewed Interior and Exterior Paint

Finally, consider adding new paint to your home renovation budget. If you do the work yourself, your costs will be minimal.

However, a fresh coat of paint can completely transform your curb appeal. On the inside, you can brighten up each room and breath new life into your décor.

Spend some time online looking at modern interior design to find the right color scheme for you. Then, set aside time on the weekends to transform your home, one brushstroke at a time.

What Can You Afford With Your Home Renovation Budget?

Even with a limited home renovation budget, you can do a lot to improve your house and increase your home value. We hope that our suggestions resonated with you or provided some motivation to finally tackle a project you’ve been putting off.

For more home improvement tips or financial advice, stick around. Read through some of our other blog articles before you go to find the best inspiration, insight, and more.