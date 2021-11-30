Katy ISD to Offer Advanced Academic Studies Information Session

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District invites parents of fifth graders who will be attending junior high in 2022-23 to learn more about the Katy Advanced (KAP) and Advanced Placement (AP) programs.

The informational session will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 9, via Zoom in both English and Spanish.

“Administrators will present an overview of the advanced academics programs in Katy ISD and address commonly asked questions about student participation in program courses,” Dr. Joan Otten, director of GT and Advanced Academics, said.

KAP courses are offered to students in grades 6-10. They provide above grade-level instruction designed to prepare them to be successful in AP courses taken in high school.

AP courses provide students the opportunity to engage in college-level studies with the option of taking the AP exam to possibly qualify for college credit. The district said research indicates that students who participate in an AP course are more likely to complete an undergraduate program. Such students are more likely to choose academically challenging college majors and are prone to pursue an advanced degree.

The district offers AP courses in art, computer science, English, foreign languages, mathematics, science, and social studies.

This virtual presentation can also be found on the GT & Advanced Academics website in English and Spanish.