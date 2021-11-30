Katy ISD Appoints Principal for New Elementary School

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District has appointed Martha Pulido as principal for the its newest elementary school, which is expected to open next August.

Pulido began her career in 1996 as an elementary teacher in the Houston Independent School District. In 1996, she came to the Katy Independent School District, serving as a second-grade teacher, reading intervention teacher, and an instructional coach and coordinator at Sundown Elementary.

In 2012, Pulido became assistant principal at Morton Ranch High School. In 2017, she became principal of Sundown Elementary.

“I look forward to my role in one of the district’s newest communities and will continue to focus on unparalleled learning experiences for the thousands of inquisitive and eager students who will come through our new campus over the years to come,” Pulido said.

The new school, which will be located at 7400 Innovation Drive, has yet to be named. The district has appointed to identify and recommend a name for the school. School district trustees are expected to review and approve a name recommended by the committee in January.

The new school, which will be in the Cane Island area, will provide relief to Bryant Elementary School.