Is Your Home Making You Sick? Here’s How To Tell (And What To Do)

It’s that time of year when the temperature drops and unpredictable weather cause people to spend more time indoors. It’s also the time of year where most people tend to catch a cold, the flu, and other viral and respiratory illnesses. Although the home provides warmth, shelter, and safety during the colder seasons, sometimes it’s the reason you get sick.

Your home environment has a significant impact on your health and wellness. When it’s not kept up to par, your house can become the breeding ground for everything from dust and mold to bacteria and allergens. If you or a household member hasn’t felt themselves lately, you may be surprised to discover the source.

Common Signs Your Home Is Making You Sick

How do you know if your home is the problem? If you’ve experienced symptoms such as these, the probability is high.

Watery eyes

Runny nose

Congestion

Difficulty breathing

Sneezing

Coughing

Sinus infections

Headaches

Difficulty sleeping

Concentration issues

Moodiness

Anxiety

Depression

Rashes

Stomach problems

Fever

Chills

What’s Causing These Symptoms?

Now that you have an idea of how you might feel if your home is making you sick, it’s essential to know the direct cause so you can make changes.

Allergens

Whether you know it or not, your home is filled with allergens that could trigger respiratory problems. Dirt, dust, pet dander, and mold are some of the most common allergens found in the home. They collect on items around the house or disperse into the air through the ventilation systems, causing everything from difficulty breathing to excessive sneezing.

Pests

Having insects and rodents in the home isn’t only embarrassing, it’s also hazardous to your health. Pests leave behind germs, bacteria, and viruses that can leave you and your loved ones feeling sick.

High Humidity

A humid house can be a severe problem for your health and wellness. It creates the perfect environment for mold to develop. If mold is present in the home, it can cause issues for those with sinus, asthma, or allergies. It can also attract pests like dust mites which can result in stomach and sleep problems.

Germs And Bacteria

Germs and bacteria make their way into your house through the people that live there, the foods you prepare, and other sources. As easily as they enter your home, they can spread like wildfire, causing the entire house to get sick.

Clutter And Disorganization

A cluttered or disorganized house is not only a hazard for accidents; it can also cause feelings of anxiety and depression.

Resolving The Problem

If there’s a high possibility that your home is making you sick, it’s time to do something about it. Below are a few practical solutions to resolve the problem.

Get Checked Out – While you may believe you know what’s going on with your health, it’s best to consult an expert. If you’ve experienced any of the symptoms listed above, go to the doctor. They can do a thorough examination, draw bloodwork, and, if necessary, provide a referral for allergy testing or other treatment options to improve your health.

Clean Your House – A whole-house clean is recommended to remove or reduce the common causes listed above. You should also have the furniture and carpets cleaned, wash the windows, scrub the walls, and let the fresh air in for better circulation. Finally, get rid of things you don’t need so you can remove clutter and get organized.

Call In The Pros – If you’re having trouble with mold or pests, it’s best to let the professionals handle these problems. Now is also an excellent time to have your HVAC, plumbing, and roofing systems serviced to ensure they’re intact.

You and your family are going to be spending quite a bit of time at home. If your house is making you sick, it could be the longest cold season of your life. Do yourself and those you care about a favor and use the solutions provided above to ensure that your residence is a safe and healthy place to be.