Harris County Native and Small Business Owner Announces Bid for State House

(Katy, TX) Yesterday, Harris County native and local small business owner, Chase West

officially filed his candidacy in the race for Texas State House District 132 at the Harris

County Democratic Party Headquarters.

“The future starts today. I’m looking forward to ongoing, positive conversations with

hard-working families and small business owners around Katy and Cypress about what they

need from their next State Representative,” said Chase West.

West, the only Democrat who has filed in the seat, owns a commercial recording studio that

offers a comfortable environment and a quality product at affordable prices. When elected,

West will be the first State Representative in over three decades to serve this area to have

actually been born in Harris County.

“The voters are tired of the same old politicians who only work to represent their own

interests and the interests of their friends. I am running to put my real world experience as a

successful business owner and community leader to work for the people of our district. It’s

time for a fresh approach and real change”, said West.