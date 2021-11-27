Do You Need A Boiler Service?

Does your boiler need a service? Read on and find out below.

What Is A Gas Boiler Service?

Boilers are essential to homes. However, they can be easily overlooked and forgotten about. If you didn’t already know, your boiler requires periodic maintenance and servicing. This is necessary to ensure that it continues to work in tip-top condition.

For the most part, most if not all homeowners will eventually forget about the needs of their boiler system. When they do remember them it’s because they’re out of service. The summer months are the best times to get these systems serviced. If they aren’t, homeowners will be left in the cold during the winter months.

Regardless, some of these issues can be easily avoided if homeowners maintain their boilers. One of the best ways to get this done is by arranging for a professional service company to come in and take a look. Servicing will maintain the efficiency of the boiler. However, this must be carried out by a professional.

If you’re thinking of servicing your boiler, hiring a Gas Safe engineer is best. These engineers are properly trained and they will inspect every detail of the system. These engineers will clean, replace, and even tweak components in the system.

Boiler Service Checklist

Below are the most common types of checks that should be done during the service by the engineer:

* The flue system on the outside and the inside of the boiler should be checked

* The boilers flame should be checked

* The boiler casing should be removed to determine if the spark electrode, the heat exchanger, and the burner are working properly

* The casing seal should be effective

* The water-level control, the safety valves, and the low-water cutoff should all be checked

* Faults can be spotted if the boiler is fired up

* The expansion valve should be checked to ensure that it is regulating the pressure

* Boiler parts should be cleaned

Besides those mentioned, your installer should have left a comprehensive list that entails all of the maintenance and service acts that should be performed. Ensure your boiler maintenance is comprehensive with a Corgi Home Plan.

Why Is It Important?

If you’ve ever serviced a vehicle, you’ll know just how important it is to get your boiler serviced. Servicing should be done at least once every year. However, many people choose to avoid doing so and they completely cut the cost out. When your boiler is serviced, simple problems can be easily detected and resolved in a jiffy.

This prevents severe issues from coming up and it also reduces the cost. By servicing your boiler, you’ll also ensure that you’re saving in the long run since your efficiency will remain as high as possible. This will also reduce your energy bills by a couple of years.

Upon installation, boilers tend to have a guarantee of up to 10 years from the manufacturers. When maintained, they will last even longer.

How Much Does It Cost?

On average, boiler services tend to cost anywhere between £70 and £120. However, the cost is mainly dependent on the service company. If for some reason your service is a one-off situation, then you can pay much more to have work done. Enquiring about annual servicing is more effective for your boiler and it is cost-effective.

Boiler Maintenance Tips

One of the most common signs of boiler problems is when the pressure fluctuates. Another common sign is when the pressure crosses the recommended level for the entire day. If any of these occur, then there can be an issue with the expansion vessel. Hence, an engineer should be called immediately.

Most modern boilers tend to face the issue of condensate pipes freezing in the winter months. When pipes are routed inside of your walls, they should be properly insulated. If for some reason your pipes freeze, then your entire system will shut down.

However, the issue can be rectified if you pour hot water over the pipes. Several guides contain additional details on how you can fix these issues and more on your own. However, if for some reason, you’re unsure, it’s best to call in the expert.

When maintenance is carried out by professionals, you’ll have nothing to worry about. Extensive maintenance works should be done by registered professionals only since it is illegal for homeowners to do so on their own.

How Often Should I Get My Boiler Serviced?

To ensure that everything is in good working condition, it is recommended that you do so at least once a year. Boiler manufacturers tend to state that servicing be done once a year to ensure that all replacements and issues are covered under your warranty.