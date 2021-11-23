TOP 5 PLACES IN EUROPE TO VISIT WHEN YOU WIN EUROMILLIONS

A lot of lottery winners finds it difficult to know a place where they can visit after they have won a huge jackpot in EuroMillions but today, we will be looking at interesting places in Europe.

Countries in Europe are full of exciting cities beginning from England and Italy to German and France. These cities contain interesting places like restaurants, architecture, museums, nightclubs, and more to mention. Due to the numerous places to visit in Europe, it is always difficult to spot out a particular place as the best.

Here in this article, we will be paying detail attention to the best five places to visit in Europe after hitting a jackpot in EuroMillions.

Paris

Paris, popularly known as the City of Light attract millions of visitors every year and these visitors always leave with an unforgettable experience. The vast art collection and the delicious dishes also makes the city interesting for visitors. Paris has a gentle River called River Seine. This river rambles throughout the city with flanked baronial museums, building containing Rococo and Neoclassic architectural designs, and ancient churches that was built centuries ago. Along this river is decorated with beautiful streetlamps and cascading trees. Anytime you win a EuroMillion lottery, visiting Paris should be your first choice.

London

According to Samuel Johnson, every man who has set his foot in London will not want to leave easily. Once London becomes boring to any man, it means the man is tired of life because, London has everything life can offer. Those who live in London finds it more refreshing. Visitors have discovered that visiting this 2000 years old city once is not enough to experience everything it has. In London, you will discover the avant-garde Tate Modern and the historic Tower of London. You will enjoy things like banking, fashion, music, system of governance, and politics. Citizens of London always pay respect to the royal family. You will enjoy their cultural belief and everyday spent will be memorable.

Rome

Rome, a beautiful city with seven hills, has a mythological beginning. History had it that Romulus and Remus were twin brothers who were fathered by a war god and nursed by a she-wolf. These twin brothers discovered this City. Some historians are cynical about this story. This is why most travelers see the City of Rome as a magical city. Rome has interesting structures like the ghost of Colosseum or the Vatican City, the Pantheon, dozens of old churches, the Rome Forum, and other historic gems. They also have modern restaurants and lustrous hotels. All these places are very enchanting and every lottery winner will love to visit this place after winning Euromillions.

Florence

Florence is a small city in Italy that has made name for itself throughout history. During the origin of the Renaissance, Florence protected the most powerful Medici family and encouraged artworks of Brunelleschi (the Duomo) and Michelangelo (David). But today, Renaissance art is not what attracts people to this little city. Florence has Italian cuisine, gorgeous sunsets, and romantic scenes. All EuroMillion lottery winners should make it a goal to visit this city because it’s going to be their best tour.

Barcelona

The city of Barcelona contains both wildly weird and accurately historic events. Beginning from the attractive trails of colorful Park Guell to the romantic narrow alleys of Barri Gotic and from the beachside nightspots to the dozens of architectural designs and sacred churches, Barcelona seems to attract many visitors from far and wide. EuroMillion lottery winners can spend only a few days here but they need more than a week to explore the good of this city.

