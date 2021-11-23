6 Home Exterior Makeover Ideas That Are Totally Worth It

The exterior of your home is the first thing that people see when they come to visit. The right exterior can make you feel like a million bucks and give your guests a good impression about what it would be like to live in your house. With these 6 Home Exterior Makeover Ideas, you’ll learn how easy it is to make your home look fresh off the lot without adding any debt. Let’s get to the list.

Roofing

Your roof is one of the most important parts of your house. This isn’t just because it keeps water out if you have a leak or damage. A shoddy-looking roof can make people assume that there are other problems with the interior since roofs tend to last around 20 years before needing repairs and replacements. A quick roof replacement can be done in one day, and even with minimal prior experience, you’ll save money and time by doing it yourself.

Therefore, if your roofing is old or looking out of shape, it’s time to give it some attention before someone else does. As stated by the roofing specialists at techlinerfg.com, some things you can do with your roof include replacing the shingles, removing the gutters, tightening up loose screws and nails, removing any moss or algae, among others. If the damage is worse, you can call specialists to repair or replace your roof.

Fence

A fence is a great way to keep your family safe and secure, but it can also be a massive pain if you have one that’s constantly falling or wearing away. Instead of spending money on those expensive replacement parts from the hardware store, why not try some new designs?

As soon as you look at different fences online and in the store, you’ll notice that there are different fence designs and materials, which range from wood, plastic, or even metal. While some of these can be expensive to install initially, you’ll save money on replacements since they’re cheaper than natural fences like cedar and redwood.

Exterior Paint

While it may not seem like a big deal at first, painting the exterior of your home is one of the cheapest and best ways to give it an entirely new look. While you can paint over old or ugly surfaces with some glossy white paint to make them shine again, why not get creative?

If you want more color in your life, then a little bit of paint can do wonders. You’ll probably have to invest in some new tools and materials for this, but the results will be well worth it – especially if you’re going for a complete transformation. You can also hire experts to help you if this is your first time painting or a complicated project.

Decorative Lighting

If there was one thing that could make the biggest difference in how others see your home, then lighting would be it. Decorative outdoor lights are designed to give off enough light for safety purposes while also looking beautiful and adding personality to any exterior space. This is not only perfect for the front of your house but also in small yards, patios, and even garages where you can make it more inviting to family or guests at night time.

Picking out the right lights might be hard depending on what look you’re going for, so how about some suggestions? A good example would be to get some lamps that look like old-fashioned gas lamps to give your yard an antique feel. Or, you could go for something more modern with LED bulbs and solar panels instead of worrying about electrical work or batteries (make sure it’s legal in your area).

Landscaping

Landscaping can completely change the look of your home for the better. Whether you want to make it more modern, inviting, or even give off a rustic vibe – landscaping is another easy way to do this without breaking the bank.

You can choose from dozens of plants and flowers designed with different purposes in mind, like having bright colors that attract bees or growing tall to decorate your house with. You can also choose from different types of grasses designed for various seasons, like having fake green grass during the wintertime or installing real sod in spring and summer if you’re okay with the maintenance costs involved.

Swimming Pool

If you’re looking for a fun and relaxing way to spend some time with your family, then a swimming pool might be the perfect option. While this can get expensive depending on what type of pool you want, it’s still worth considering since there are other alternatives that won’t break the bank, like having inflatable pools or bringing along towels when visiting public pools.

Don’t forget to keep up with the maintenance costs of a pool since they can quickly get out of hand if you neglect them, but overall, this is a great way to spend some time together and enjoy the outdoors in your own backyard.

These are just some options for home exterior makeover ideas that won’t break the bank. You can also do other things, like having a new door, patio, or even fence installed to give your home an entirely fresh look without spending too much money, which is great for homeowners on the budget. Keeping up with exterior updates and maintenance costs might be difficult, but they’re worth it if you want to make sure that people take notice and know you for your best qualities as a homeowner.