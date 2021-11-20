Katy-Area Football Area Playoff Roundup: Tompkins, Katy, Paetow and Cinco Ranch Advance

By George Slaughter

All four Katy-area teams this weekend advanced to the regional playoff round by posting lopsided wins.

Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14

Caleb Blocker rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while Caleb Komolafe had 104 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, as Tompkins defeated Jersey Village Friday at Pridgeon Stadium.

The Falcons are 11-1. Jersey Village ends its season at 11-1.

Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7

Katy continued its strong season with an easy win over Stratford Friday at Tully Stadium.

The Tigers are 12-0. Stratford ends its season at 10-2.

Paetow 58, Manor 22

Paetow cruised to victory against Manor Friday at Cougar Field in College Station.

The Panthers are 11-1. The Mustangs finish their season at 9-3.

Cinco Ranch 48, Houston Memorial 13

The Cougars continued their remarkable turnaround season with a dominant win against Houston Memorial Saturday at Tully Stadium.

The Cougars are 8-4. Manor ends its season at 7-5.

Katy-Area Regional Playoff Matchups

Here are the regional playoff matchups featuring Katy-area teams: