The Benefits of Smoking Marijuana

Since the recent legalization of marijuana and its acceptance in countries around the world, it has mostly been classified as a Schedule 1 Drug since the mid-1800s with a lot of controversy surrounding it when it comes to using it for medical purposes.

In 1985, to make marijuana more “medically friendly”, THC was synthesized, which resulted in marijuana being approved for medical purposes by the United State’s FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

Then in 1996, California legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes, which made them the first state to legalize the herb, which was soon followed by twenty-four more states nationally (weedmaps Vaughan).

As time passed, and marijuana research continued, studies have shown that there are numerous benefits to this plant. Outlined below, we shall examine a few of these benefits.

One study from 2007 showed that marijuana was significantly effective at stopping cancer. Further research studies have shown positive outcomes with a decrease in cancer cells in those that used marijuana regularly. Marijuana proved to slow tumor growth in the lungs, breast, and brain.

THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, has proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. This is based on a 2006 study that showed marijuana blocking the enzyme to the brain, it kills the plaques that could potentially result in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition, marijuana has proven effective in the treatment of glaucoma, which causes pressure on the eye which, injures the optic nerve and can result in blindness. Marijuana has shown to lower eye pressure and prevent the risk of blindness in the long term.

Marijuana has been used effectively in the treatment of arthritis. Specifically in reducing inflammation and joint pain. Of the patients who suffer from joint pain and have tried cannabis as a treatment, they have announced a reduction in pain and improvement in sleep within only two weeks of use.

Marijuana has also proven effective in assisting in the control of epileptic seizures. In a 2003 study, rats were given synthetic marijuana with excellent results, stopping seizures completely for up to ten hours at a time. It is believed that THC is what controlled the seizures, helping the brain cells to control excitability, and thereby manage relaxation.

Patients that are suffering from multiple sclerosis will find that their pain can also be alleviated by incorporating marijuana into their pain relief treatment. In Canada, thirty patients suffering from pain in their muscles and who didn’t respond to any other traditional medications were encouraged to smoke marijuana for a few days with outstanding significant results. In fact, many reported that they were experiencing less pain.

Patients with Parkinson’s disease can also benefit greatly from introducing marijuana into their diet. By smoking marijuana, it showed a reduction in pain and fewer tremors with an overall improvement in sleep. There was also an improvement in fine motor skills when marijuana was introduced to their treatment.

In patients that suffer from debilitating episodes, another great benefit of marijuana is its ability to reduce anxiety, which can help decrease panic attacks. In a recent 2020 study, marijuana has proven useful in reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and sedating patients slightly.

And so it is by now everyone knows that marijuana has proven beneficial for cancer patients. Those that are undergoing chemotherapy find the marijuana is beneficial in helping to stimulate appetite and help manage nausea caused by the chemotherapy medication, along with less pain and discomfort. Chemotherapy can cause pain, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite, all symptoms managed effectively with the assistance of marijuana.