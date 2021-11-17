T400 Steroid Cycle – All You Need To Know

Be careful, it’s a trap! T-400 is an exclusive product from Malay tiger Ltd. and today we are going to tell you all the necessary information about this baby, t400 steroid cycle, benefits, side effects, dosage and much more. Let’s go!

What is T400

Testosterone 400 is a highly powerful mix of various testosterone esters. Theoretically it could be said that T400 is a better version of the popular anabolic substance sustanon. It contains 150 mg testosterone enanthate, 100 mg testosterone decanoate, 60 mg testosterone phenylpropionate and testosterone Isocaproate and finally a pinch of testosterone propionate (30 mg). You can probably guess that it has basically the same properties as pure testosterone.

You should use testosterone 400 alone. As it is a mix itself it does not need any stacks. You do not actually need to kickstart T400 because it has testosterone Propionate as its part and it starts to act as soon as it enters your bloodstream. You can save money on Dianabol, better buy something strong for your post cycle therapy. Another advantage is that you do not need to add any base because injectable Testosterone is used as a base itself. You do not need to add something strong, because T400 is already strong enough and has all effects you can possibly need.

How To Take

Results can really impress you if you calculate the dosage of T400 correctly. The T400 steroid cycle slightly resembles the cycle of regular testosterone. So to say, you can take the whole dosage or divide it into two parts. So, about the dosage – Inject 400-800mg once a week. Some recommend taking 200 EOD or 400 EW from the first to eights weeks. Consequently, cycle duration should be approximately 8-12 weeks for optimal results. Then you should wait for at least one week for the longest ester to disappear from your body and start your post cycle therapy. But before that we should also notice that T400 requires aromatization. For example, you can use Letrozole 2.5mg EOD during the cycle.

Results

You will be like a freaking Apollo but with much more muscle mass if you do the cycle right. Basically, results are near with the results of pure testosterone. However, they will be much stronger and their effect will last longer. The most important advantage of T400 is that a person gets a huge dose of testosterone in just a few milliliters of the product. However, remember that injection of this drug is quite painful at the injection site compared to other testosterone-based steroids.

Testosterone is one of the best mass building substances, so good results can be expected when you use it. If you will be on a proper diet and won’t skip workouts you can gain at least 10% of your natural muscle mass. Despite crazy muscle growth you will also gain strength and energy boost. It means that you will be able to perform at your peak for a much longer time. You can forget about weakness and fatigue. If you use T400 you lift, run, pull like you have drunk ten cups of coffee. This happens because testosterone increases the quantity of red blood cells in your body, which transport oxygen through your veins, making you feel energized. You can also expect increased libido, lean look and even increased self-esteem.

Post Cycle Therapy

Post cycle therapy is crucial part of such hardcore gear cycle. You desperately need it, believe me, and the first reason for this is salvation of your balls. Due to the testosterone 400 your testicles decide that they do not really need to produce a natural test, because you have a lot of it already. So when you stop t400 steroid cycle your body is in a hormonal pit, since the level of your natural test is tremendously suppressed. To restore the balance in your body you need to start post cycle therapy, there are a lot of protocols for it with various medications. Along with T400 it is better to use Nolvadex. 40mg/day for 2 weeks, then 20mg/day for another 2 weeks or 20-40mg ED during 12-13 weeks of your cycle.

Conclusion

We hope that we made it out to you. Despite the tempting benefits listed above you should not forget that T400 will fight you back with its side effects. Yes, you can use post cycle therapy to lower them or even eliminate them completely. However, there is still a risk that something can go wrong. That is why it is very important to check your health before starting the cycle to understand whether you have any contraindications or not. And if not – after the cycle, to check whether your pct went well or to correct it a bit with your doctor. Do not forget that you can not drink alcohol, especially during this cycle due to its chemical compounds. And, of course, a special diet and everyday workouts are absolutely required.