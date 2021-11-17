How Do You Measure Compensation For Pain And Suffering?

It can be frustrating and confusing to figure out how much compensation you’re entitled to for your injuries, and hiring a personal injury lawyer in North York is one of the best things that you can do. Dealing with a severe personal injury that wasn’t your fault is one of the most frustrating things that anyone can deal with, and it can be tough to put an exact number on the amount of compensation that you’ll be able to get for your personal injury.

The Canadian court system has had a tough time in being able to figure out a scoring system for the amount of compensation that can be provided to people for their personal injuries. That’s not to say that the courts are wrong in every case. Every personal injury case is different in some way, and you’ll want to hire a personal injury lawyer in North York to guide you through your case so that you can maximize the compensation available to you.

There are a lot of factors that come into play in personal injury cases:

The claim for insurance might not be enough

The medical expenses of the person that was injured are ruining their standard of living

In these types of cases, the victim’s pain and suffering haven’t been alleviated and justice hasn’t been served in the best way possible.

Are You Able To Put A Number On Compensation For Personal Injuries?

It can be a difficult process for you and your lawyer to figure out what amount of compensation will be enough for your pain and suffering. On TV shows and movies, you’ll always see people getting millions of dollars for the pain and suffering, but things are a little different in comparison to what you see on TV.

The Canadian court system appears to take a more careful approach to compensation for personal injuries. While the monetary awards aren’t overly excessive, they do still try to hold the person that was liable for the injury responsible.

Legislation

Throughout the course of the law, the monetary value for pain and suffering has reached a limit depending on how serious the personal injury is. Throughout a personal injury, compensation is an award for victims who deal with:

Ongoing pain and suffering

Lowered standard of living

Ongoing medical and rehab costs

Mental health anguish

Loss of income due to not being able to work

Sometimes people develop the idea that the Canadian court system doesn’t provide restitution for people dealing with pain and suffering for their personal injuries. The court system attempts to calculate the damages of pain and suffering as pecuniary. This means that the damages are able to be quantified.

Pain And Suffering Damages

The higher limit of non-pecuniary damages offered for pain and suffering in Canada used to be set at $100,000. Over the years, that amount has gotten higher and higher because of living costs and inflation. When someone has a personal injury, everything needs to be taken into consideration. If someone only has a slight bruise on their leg from their personal injury and is seeking millions of dollars, then there is a good chance that they won’t win that case no matter how good of a lawyer they have.

Throughout the years, there have been a number of cases where huge sums of money have been sent out for lawsuits involving personal injuries. In one case, a toddler slipped and fell through a window and the landlord had to pay out over $14 million in damages. In another case, almost $25 million was given to passengers of a truck that was involved in an accident due to a drunk driver.

As you can see, there are many things that need to be considered when trying to calculate the compensation for personal injury cases. Injuries that severely inhibit one’s satisfaction in life will, in most cases, reap a higher reward. These rewards are instilled to keep the victim’s ongoing care costs affordable. Many people have to quit their jobs and aren’t able to work because of a personal injury, and those costs can add up tremendously over the years.

Compensation for pain and suffering might be limited to a certain amount, but the court system does what it can to make sure that justice is still served. In a tort claim, all of the parties that might be liable need to be labeled as defendants.

Compensation For Families

Families also need to be taken into consideration when a victim is dealing with a personal injury that results in lifelong pain and suffering. If a person that has 5 kids isn’t able to work anymore because of their personal injury, the compensation for the family would need to reflect that. Costs for someone with 5 kids are going to be tremendously higher than for someone that doesn’t have any.

Pain And Suffering Limit

Insurance agencies usually state a limit of how much you’re able to get. In some cases, there is a statutory deductible of nearly $40,000. As insurance agencies are sifting through your claim for pain and suffering damages, they will do what they can to downplay the severity of your injuries. That’s why you have to always make sure that you have documentation for your injuries. You’ll also want to let your personal injury lawyer in North York communicate with your insurance provider.

While you might want to get as much as you possibly can for your pain and suffering, the court system has to consider a number of different elements when making its decision.

