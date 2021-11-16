What to consider when buying affordable septum rings

You go to the piercing shop, and you see so many different septum rings. You can barely decide which one’s best for you because they all look good! What should you buy?

Here are some of the things to consider when shopping for affordable septum rings:

1) The material the ring is made of

Different materials have different benefits. For example, steel or titanium will be heavier than acrylic or plastic; this means that it will ‘weigh down’ on your nose less compared with other options. On the other hand, acrylic is lighter but more likely to irritate your skin layer in the long run if not treated well enough before use. Keep the material of the septum ring in mind when you buy it because you’ll have to live with your choice for a long time.

2) The shape of the septum ring

This is another important consideration. There are many different shapes out there – circular, triangular, square-shaped, etc. You want to make sure that this fits your nostrils properly, so choose carefully. It’s good to consult with someone at the shop if possible. Also, make sure that you can cleanse it well enough.

3) How easy is it to keep clean?

The more porous the material of your septum ring is, the easier it will be for germs and bacteria to accumulate on its surface over time. This is especially true if you don’t cleanse it properly before (while unpacking it), during (in between each use), or after wearing it. You can get special cleansing solutions for septum rings, but just regular antibacterial soap will be more than enough in most cases.

4) The price of the ring / its durability

Some materials like steel and titanium are much more durable than acrylic, which breaks easily. However, more durable materials tend to cost more, so look around for deals. If you fall in love with an acrylic one that costs $300 while there’s another acrylic one available at half the price, you might want to go with the cheaper option; even your wallet will hurt! But then again, you wouldn’t want to replace it every month. There are also affordable septum rings, just look for better and durable ones.

5) Look at different septum rings from other brands – do they look good?

Don’t just shop around in your favorite store; instead, check out stores where you normally don’t go. You’ll be surprised by how many different options there are. And with all the amazing styles that come out every day, there’s bound to be one for you too; if not today, then perhaps tomorrow.

And even if they don’t have what you’re looking for there, remember – the wheel was invented like 5000 years ago, and it’s still the most common form of transport we use! So if you’re lucky, they’ll tell you where to find what you were looking for. That includes online shops as well. If all else fails, make your own.

6) Be creative and unique

Many women buy septum rings that contain gemstones or diamonds, but why not go beyond that? Get one with a CZ stone instead; they look like real diamonds and cost 5 cents (literally). Or even better: make your ring. It’ll be way cheaper, and there are endless possibilities that you can come up with yourself. Find some inspiration on Pinterest. Of course, nothing beats buying an already made ring, but if you’re short on time, this is a great alternative.

Conclusion:

Septum rings are available in many different shapes, materials, prices, and designs. Some women go for the most expensive ones while others decide to make their own! With all of the options out there, it’s really up to you – let your taste be your guide!