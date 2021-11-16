Kind Cryptocurrency – Tiger King Coin, Dogemoon and HUH Token

The crypto world may be a weird and wild place with an unexpected and unpredictable atmosphere. Sometimes it’s clear skies, and other times it’s cats and dogs. From the world’s first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to up-and-coming players like HUH Token, cryptocurrencies have taken various novel paths. From crypto cat games to Non-Fungible Tokens and now the latest meme coin rush.

Since its inception, the cryptocurrency market has only grown to become a more powerful force in finance. Meme currencies, like Dogecoin, have aided in this by monetizing attention, rising to become the fourth most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

You might argue that Doge is the alpha of these canine currencies, thanks in part to Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and his social media dominance.

However, from this individual has sprung a slew of Inu coins: Kishu Inu, Hokkaido Inu, Akita Inu, and the famed Shiba Inu. In the recent several months, all of these cryptocurrencies have gained substantial value.

Dogemoon is another similar currency with a more humanitarian approach. Dogemoon is another Inu-themed concept that has taken influence from Safemoon and Dogecoin, and it operates on the Binance Smart Chain.

What distinguishes this dog is that it designates a significant portion of its assets as charitable gifts. As Dogemoon grows in popularity, so do the charities’ donations. They have previously assisted organizations such as Able Child Africa and the Union of European Football Associations Children’s Charity. It’s heartening to think that such an influence may be achieved while making a significant profit for those in need.

The Tiger King coin is another currency that was created indirectly with benevolence in mind. Soon to be released on Netflix, Season 2 of the popular show Tiger King will be available on the 17th of this month, and as attention sells, the compassionate currency has been pumping to keep up.

This cryptocurrency has a fascinating backstory; in March of last year, Cardi B launched a campaign to help Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, often known as Joe Exotic, with his legal defense.

GoFundMe stopped this effort because it violated US prisoner restrictions. As a result, the crypto community established Tiger King Coin as a charitable initiative. Joe exotic and his legal team have publicly backed this move and have shown their support for it on social media.

Joe exotic has also been diagnosed with a severe type of prostate cancer, which was discovered lately. The Tiger King Coin has hedonistically committed to assisting with any medical expenditures that may arise.

It’s a pleasant new facet of bitcoin that’s blossoming, and a new figure on the scene has expressed a desire to keep the benevolent crypto cycle going. The HUH token is a new cryptocurrency that is set to launch on December 6th. Its goals are generational wealth, profit security, and accessibility.

The most notable charity aspect is their revolutionary referral network, which is powered by their smart contract. When you buy HUH Tokens for the first time, a referral code is issued. This code may then be shared with another user who has not previously brought HUH Tokens. It permits the code holder to purchase HUH Tokens with a discount on sales tax.

It then pays the person who gave the code 10% of the initial purchase transaction. Without an intermediary, the whole operation is saved, recorded, and performed on the blockchain.

Not only this, but they have called on Elon Musk to accept half of their currency in which he can then use for any charitable desires he can imagine. He has a year to reply, or the money will be used for whatever charities are voted for by the HUH Token holders. This community-led million-dollar initiative has the potential to be the next big philanthropic idea to make headlines.

For the time being, HUH Token is still in pre-sale and is delivering unique NFTs to individuals that join up with a 25% extra token incentive.

Follow HUH Token on their Socials before they Launch:

Presale: https://huh.social/presale/

Website: https://huh.social

Telegram: https://t.me/HUHTOKEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuhToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huhToken/