Aristoi Classical Academy to Hold Open House for Prospective Students

Aristoi Classical Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school that offers classical education for grades K-12, is holding an open house for prospective students.

Aristoi, which has an enrollment of over 1,200 students, has two campuses in Katy. One is an elementary school for grades K-4. The other is an “upper campus” for grades 5-12. It has a school for grades K-6 in Cypress.

Here is the Aristoi open house schedule, all set for Dec. 4:

The Aristoi Cypress (K-6) opens from 10:00 a.m.-12 p.m. at 12332 Perry, Houston.

Aristoi Elementary Katy (K-4) opens from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at 5618 11 th

Upper Campus Katy (5-12) opens from 3:00-4: 30 p.m. at 5610 Morton Road.

In a news release, Aristoi said its mission is to encourage students to develop a passion for learning and provide them with the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character. It said classical education embraces the study of literature, history, math, science, languages, poetry, drama, and art.

For more information, visit the website.