Katy ISD to Host Public Forum to Seek Feedback on Relief Fund Use

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District has scheduled a public forum to solicit feedback on the needs and uses of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The district has invited the public to give its input during the public hearing portion of the upcoming board of trustees meeting. That meeting is set for 5 p.m. Monday in the board room of the Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane.

The district invites stakeholders to give their input by sending their name and specific topic of discussion by email to publicrecords@katyisd.org no later than 2 p.m. Monday.

Those wishing to give feedback but who cannot attend the meeting are asked to send it to email ESSER@katyisd.org. Deadline to submit feedback is Nov. 30.

Links to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and Use of Funds Plan can be found on the Katy ISD ESSER webpage at Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER).