Investments in Spain

Nowadays there are countries that are part of great powers, and that also have a very competitive market, with an economic and business system that is attractive both for the country’s own citizens and for foreigners. Spain is one of these countries; one of the main economic powers in the European Union, even in spite of the economic crisis that has emerged after the pandemic.

However, although all countries have been affected on many levels, including economically, after the pandemic, they have also put measures in place to address these problems. Spanish law, for example, has provided several economic incentives that benefit the private sector, which is very attractive to foreigners and encourages them to invest in the Spanish market.

There are many different investments that can be made in Spain. In this sense, not only Spanish people are the main ones interested in investing, but there are many companies as well as citizens from different parts of the world, especially Americans, who make the decision to invest in Spain, a clear example is Google, a company known all over the world and that has invested in Malaga, specifically in the cybersecurity center. But what is the main reason that pushes many people to invest in Spain?

It is well known that it is mainly because everything is cheaper, there is a higher quality of life, etc. Furthermore, Spain is a country that is always in compliance with the laws that regulate this market, because is one of the countries where the flow of investments from one country to another is most controlled.

Moreover, when talking about quality of life, it should be noted that more and more people are choosing to live in Spain, whether it is for its Mediterranean climate, its gastronomic quality, its cultural richness, the infrastructures, etc. Therefore, this last mentioned has a lot to do with the interest of foreigners when it comes to deciding on a country in which to invest.

Taking all of the above into account, what are the ways to invest in Spain? Generally, there are two ways to start investing, and they are usually the safest and easiest ways as they do not involve opening an account in the foreign country and paying taxes. These two methods are known as ETFs and SARDs.

The first one refers to exchange-traded funds, and its main advantage is that investors do not run the risk of buying and selling a portfolio of individual securities. In addition, ETFs also charge a low expense ratio, which can reduce the overall return through time. The second one, the American Depositary Receipts, also do not require the investor to open a foreign account, as such securities are already intrinsically linked to a number of foreign shares.

This and much more information on how to invest safely and legally in Spain can be found on the My Spain visa website, and if you are interested and need to resolve any doubts or ask any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the specialized team with extensive experience in the investment sector.