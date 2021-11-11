The Arc of Fort Bend County Best in The West Returns to the Ranch!

Bling, boots, and the 43rd Annual Best in the West returns Saturday, November 20th. The iconic fundraiser that benefits The Arc of Fort Bend County will be held at the George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762, in Richmond, Texas. This year’s event will welcome guest and supporters to dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions. Last year’s event was reimagined due to COVID-19 and organizers are thrilled to be able to be in person at the George Ranch for the annual event.

From hunting excursions to beach destinations, our auctions are full of enticing packages. The Best in the West silent auction is one of the largest in Fort Bend County and has something for everyone to enjoy. Rounds of Golf, Christmas décor, fabulous gift backets, and plenty of other items you will want to take home.

The Arc is welcoming back, presenting sponsor Prosperity Bank. Other returning sponsors include Sprint Waste Services (Gold Buckle), Fred and Mabel R Parks Foundation (Bronze Boots), GFL Environment (Rhinestone), Bob and Marilyn Ewing (Rhinestone)and Silver Spurs Inframark Water Infrastructure Operations, Texan Bank, Ron & Trudy Ortwerth, OakBend Medical Center, and Johnson Development. The Arc of Fort Bend provides opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to maximize their quality of life including Special Olympics, sporting events, and other youth and adult programs.