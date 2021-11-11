Benefits of CBD for seniors

As a senior citizen, there is no question that you have paid your dues. You have paved the way for the rest of us. Chances are you are a bit conventional when it comes to medicine and medical care, but it might be time for you to think about CBD. The reason is that many seniors report a number of benefits after using CBD tinctures. Consider the following:

Pain Relief

Do you have some nerve damage? Clinical studies have shown that CBD has been just as effective in reducing joint, arthritis, and nerve pain as prescription medication and then some. It will often react with the muscles in a positive way to give you much-needed relief.

Bone Health

As you know, your bones can become very fragile as you age. However, CBD can help with this bone fragility, working on any fractures that you might have and supporting better overall bone health. CBD also has anti-inflammatory properties, so it often can be very useful for senior citizens that have a variety of conditions.

Soothing Effects

CBD has a lot of soothing effects. It can promote a feeling of energy and it will work to combat feelings of inertia. Moreover, it will strengthen plenty of cells in your body and can fight the potential of cancer because it is an antioxidant that will disrupt the nasty presence of free radicals. There have been plenty of studies that show that CBD is an even more powerful antioxidant than Vitamin C or Vitamin E.

Fighting Glaucoma

As you know, Glaucoma can a real issue when you get older. However, CBD has been found to be very effective in fighting Glaucoma because it will work on improving your intraocular pressure (IOP). Of course, there are still some studies that need to be done before more seniors can start using this to combat glaucoma.

Sleep Issues and Insomnia

CBD can work to combat insomnia and sleep issues, which is a problem that is known to increase as we age. Getting a good night’s sleep is extremely important for senior citizens in order to maintain their useful vitality.

Thus, one of the things that CBD will do for you is to encourage the much-needed deep sleep that we all need in order to wake up in the morning and feel refreshed.

Moreover, CBD from places like HempFusion is much better for you than sleeping pills, which can lead to dependency. The last thing you need is to become addicted to them! However, with CBD, that dependency is not there because the active addictive ingredient is not present as it is in the normal addictive marijuana.

It Heals Plenty of Other Issues

This is by no means an exhaustive list. CBD can heal all kinds of other issues that you might be encountering. CBD is quickly developing a reputation as a treatment that can truly work wonders in almost every area of life. Yes, it can be difficult to think outside of the box because of the stigma that it had in the past, but you owe it to yourself and your family to give it a try!