World Of Beer Bar & Kitchen Celebrates Veterans Day

Veterans Enjoy Special Offer As A Thank You For Their Service

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is proud to pay homage to America’s heroes this Veterans Day as a thank you for their service and sacrifice. To honor this very important day, on Wednesday, November 11, all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen will enjoy $5 off their bill at the more than 40+ World of Beer locations across the country. This offer can be redeemed by presenting a military ID, VA card or proof of service.

“World of Beer Bar & Kitchen locations nationwide are honored to raise a glass to America’s best and bravest,” said Paul Avery, President and CEO of World of Beer. “This year, we continue our Veterans Day special offer as a small gesture of gratitude for our military’s extraordinary sacrifice and bravery.”

*Valid on food items and beverage purchases, where legal.