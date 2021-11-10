The 2021 State Of Healthcare Trends, Challenges, And The Future Of The Industry

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Division is hosting The 2021 State of Healthcare with a panel of hospital CEO’s on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX. This event is generously sponsored by Cartera Health, Huitt-Zollars, Inc., and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Our special guests include Steven Foster, CHI St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital, Joe Freudenberger, OakBend Medical Center, Malisha Patel, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land & Southwest Hospitals, Jessica Rivas, St. Michael’s Elite Hospital, and Chris Siebenaler, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. The prestigious panel will discuss the various trends and challenges that are to come in 2021 & 2022 and their direct impact on the community of Fort Bend County.

Event registration is open for Fort Bend Chamber Members only. Presenting Sponsor – $2,000, includes reserved seating for ten (10) with priority placement, company logo featured on marketing materials, and recognition at the event. Underwriting Sponsor – $1,000, includes reserved seating for eight (8) with priority placement, company name featured on marketing materials, and recognition at the event. Corporate Table – $500, includes reserved seating for eight (8). Member Reservation – $35. At the Door – $45. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Division, under the leadership of Chair, Mike Dotson with AccessHealth, has a mission to attract the highest quality healthcare providers and to develop the most technical and professional healthcare service companies/facilities for the Greater Fort Bend County Area. The division helps identify and promote economic initiatives and innovations in healthcare which will benefit the membership and the community at large.