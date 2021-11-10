Texas To Implement New Law For Tethered Dogs

Next year in 2022, Texas will activate a new law in regards to outside dogs. The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act was officially signed into law on Monday.

A very similar bill was first presented earlier this year, with Gov. Greg Abbott vetoing it, claiming “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

Now, the bill, with some slight adjustments, has been approved. The bill prohibits animal owners from chaining their dogs outside without proper shelter from extreme cold or heat. Dogs must also be given enough room to be able to avoid standing water and feces.

The bill also protects animals by making tethered chains and weights illegal. Dogs must also have access to drinkable water and be fitted with a proper collar that does not choke them or endanger them in any way. Dogs who are restrained must be able to stand, sit, and move around.

Also known as Senate Bill 5, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act allows dog owners to leave their dog in the bed of a truck for a reasonable amount of time to go into the store quickly, for example.

Marty Irby, the Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action, spoke out about Gov. Abbott approving the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

“We applaud Governor Abbott and the Texas State Legislature for working to achieve meaningful reforms for animals in Texas. Man’s best friend should never be chained or tethered outdoors, especially in instances of extreme weather, and our modern–day society will no longer tolerate these types of horrific abuses – this isn’t 1921, it’s 2021.”

The new law, set to take effect on Jan. 18, 2022, also allows animal control and law enforcement officials to intervene immediately if a dog is mistreated.