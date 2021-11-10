Include a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in Your Holiday “To Do” list

Booster doses are available for qualifying fully vaccinated residents

Unlike last year, this upcoming holiday season we have a vaccine available that can protect us against COVID-19. Additionally, eligible residents who completed their two-dose mRNA vaccine series (Pfizer or Moderna) at least six months ago and anyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago can get a booster. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is administering the COVID-19 vaccine booster for people in qualifying groups.

All COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection for most people. A booster vaccine is an additional dose given after the protection provided by the original series has begun to decrease over time. All three vaccine boosters help certain groups of people maintain their level of immunity longer.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their primary series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Note: The Moderna COVID-19 booster dose is half of the dose that is administered for the primary series dose. For individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Additional Doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after the initial two doses. Please contact your healthcare provider to find out if you should get an additional dose or booster.