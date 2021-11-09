Massage Chairs: A Necessary Addition to the 21st Century Home

Everyone’s talking about the latest iPhone or the hottest new 4K resolution Smart TV, but there’s one piece of modern-day equipment that most people (quite ironically) sleep on, and that’s the massage chair. It’s definitely not something you’d expect to find in most people’s homes, but you’d be surprised to know how much they just make those everyday things easier to handle. A professional massage regularly is considered a privilege by some people, and that’s partly correct. Not everyone can afford a daily trip to the spa, let alone set aside some time to go there in the middle of a busy day at work. But that’s precisely where the massage chair shines. Massage chairs allow the benefits of a massage to be easily accessible on a daily basis and let us tell you why that’s something everyone should consider in this day and age.

Fixing Bad Posture

Growing up, we are constantly reminded by our parents, teachers, or gym coaches to keep our backs straight, and for a good reason. Recent studies show that the average American spends 6.5 hours a day sitting down – be it in the office or lounging about in the living room – and during this time, it’s easy to fall into a bad posture. Keeping our backs in this awkward position can lead to serious effects on our health like back pain, muscle fatigue, and even headaches. That’s because we’re putting pressure on muscle fibers that are not meant to do so, and those that do get underused. If you listened to your health and fitness classes back in high school, you’d know muscles shrink from lack of use, resulting in an even worse posture. Luckily, a massage chair fixes this by aligning the body to an ideal posture, all the while reducing stress on affected body parts like the spine and shoulders when you sit down. Think of it as resetting your back by releasing tensions that have long kept it from straightening itself out.

A Personal Masseuse in Your Own Home

Probably the greatest advantage of having a massage chair in your home is that it’s essentially like having your own massage parlor in just one corner of the house. The new technology of massage chairs does way more than making a few stroking patterns on your back. Deluxe chairs like the Maestro LE Massage Chair scans your entire body to determine what type of massage is best suited for you. They also provide additional benefits like leg massages (particularly your calves down to your heels), heated rollers, and air compression massage. And when we say they can fit in a single corner of your room, we mean it, because these chairs are designed to save space by making calibrations on their frame to allow you to recline as far back as possible with only 5 inches of distance between your wall and the backside of the chair.

Conclusion

The value of convenient methods of relaxation is incredibly high given the amount of physical and mental stress we have to deal with every day. The modern-day massage chair is designed specifically for this niche. There is simply nothing that can compare with the pleasure of having one of these to treat yourself with after a hard day’s work and sending yourself into a few minutes in paradise with a press of a button.