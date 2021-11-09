City Passes No-Parking Ordinances at I-10 Exits at Pederson Road

By George Slaughter
The Katy City Council Monday passed ordinances to prohibit parking in high-traffic areas as the city continues to grow.
Parking is now prohibited between the south right-of-way line and north right-of-way line of I-10 North frontage road at Pederson Road from Exit 737 to the I-10 west entrance ramp. Also affected is the south right-of-way line and north right-of-way line of I-10 south frontage road at Pederson Road from Exit 737 to the I-10 east entrance ramp.
The ordinance said the city took the action after consultations with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Other Actions Taken
In other action Monday, the council:
- Issued a proclamation recognizing November 11 as Veterans Day.
- Issued a proclamation recognizing November 13 as America Recycles Day in Katy
- Approved the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, set for 6:30 p.m. December 2.
- Approved an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for temporary closure of portions of State Highway 90 and FM 1463, along with some city streets for the annual Katy Independent School District FFA Parade, set for Feb. 19, 2022.
- Cast the city’s ballot for directors of the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District.
- Cast the city’s ballot for directors of the Harris County Appraisal District.
- Cast the city’s ballot for directors of the Waller County Appraisal District.
- Supported the reappointment of Linda Harnist as a director for the Fort Bend Subsistence District.
- Accepted public improvements on property at 9 K St. and 6000 A St.
- Approved a $1.57 million proposal from AARK Engineers for the engineering design and construction phase services for rehabilitation of the 500,000-gallon elevated water tank and one-million-gallon ground storage tank at Water Plant #6, 27515 Highway Blvd.
- Approved the extension of a depository contract services with Amegy Bank of Texas for one year.
- Approved an agreement with Armitage Compliance Specialists for the board compliance program budget.
- Approved an agreement with American Fire Protection Group, Inc., for fire and security measures at city facilities.
- Approved an agreement with Lion TotalCare Cleaning for cleaning, inspection and repair of Katy Fire Department gear.
- Approved three proposals from Comfort Systems USA, Inc., for building maintenance and repairs at the Katy Police Department.
- Approved an agreement with HDL Mechanical Services to replace bathroom fixtures and new flush valves for the jail cells at the Katy Police Department.
- Established fees and procedures for use of city buildings, parks and recreational facilities.