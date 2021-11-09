City Passes No-Parking Ordinances at I-10 Exits at Pederson Road

By George Slaughter

The Katy City Council Monday passed ordinances to prohibit parking in high-traffic areas as the city continues to grow.

Parking is now prohibited between the south right-of-way line and north right-of-way line of I-10 North frontage road at Pederson Road from Exit 737 to the I-10 west entrance ramp. Also affected is the south right-of-way line and north right-of-way line of I-10 south frontage road at Pederson Road from Exit 737 to the I-10 east entrance ramp.

The ordinance said the city took the action after consultations with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Other Actions Taken

In other action Monday, the council: