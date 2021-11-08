Women and the pandemic stress – David JC Cutler mentions ways to bring down mental stress and have better mental health

Men and women’s minds and bodies work differently under stress. And the pandemic outbreak has resulted in massive stress amongst everyone globally. However, according to the latest studies and research, women have been affected more by stress. Other than general anxiety disorder, the existing stress has also resulted in bodily discomforts and issues like hormonal problems, brain fog, increased heart rate, and an overall feeling of tension every time. And all these impact their mental health. Hence, it’s essential to address and resolve the same.

Crucial coping mechanisms by David JC Cutler

There’s a lot that a woman has to juggle today. Especially if a woman is working, she needs to attend to her work deadlines and manage the home. Stress can slow down her pace of work and make her feel stuck in a place.

David JC Cutler shares some crucial guidelines that can help women combat and cope with this pandemic stress.

Social support can help – Social support acts as a stress reliever. According to studies, women who possess strong social support are less stressed, happier, and healthier. It’s because friends can be of help in several ways. For instance, they can listen to all that we have to say and provide their feedback. The pandemic has made us compromise our social life. But you can always plan a meeting with your friends in your house or a nearby café. That aside, you can always count on the weekly video calls to share your thoughts. It will help you to feel supported. Find a balance in the workspace – Currently, most working women have to work from home. And since today we can’t go out like before, most women are spending the extra time working. It makes them work round the clock. And that can result in additional stress without letting you know. Hence, it’s essential to curb down this extra stress by arriving at a work-life balance. It’s necessary to create a routine for your work and rest. And it’s necessary to learn to say no. That will help women to get the required rest they need and also bring down the excess stress.

Follow a healthy diet – There are more benefits to a healthy diet than just weight management. When you are eating a poor diet, it can increase your stress levels and make you crave more energy. It can also result in poor and vague thinking and make you short-tempered, increasing your anxiety. Hence, women need to have a healthy platter rich in the crucial vitamins and proteins and stay fit physically and mentally.

Get enough sleep at night – To escape from the current uncertainty, women often stay up at night and browse the internet for exciting content. While it can temporarily help them feel better, it can add to the existing stress and disrupt the hormonal balance. Hence, David JC Cutler says that it’s essential to get a good night’s sleep and stay relaxed.

Women are more vulnerable to stress than men. The guidelines mentioned above will help women to cultivate peace and harmony during this phase of pandemic stress.