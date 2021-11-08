Mobile Application Design Tips to Create Outstanding User Interface

Designing the user interface is a vital aspect of any mobile app development effort since the user interface can determine whether your app is seen as a shoddy, cheap product, or something that is worth investing time into.

Sometimes the user interface can be a simple, sleek, clean design that does not get in the way of the features, and sometimes, as was the case with Koalcat’s Clear app, the UI is the main selling point.

Below experts from JatApp explain how you can design your UI for maximum effectiveness.

Always Keep Responsive Design in Mind

Responsive design is a cornerstone of the UI, seeing as how most apps will be used on multiple devices with different screen sizes. Unless you plan to release an exclusively single-platform app, you want to make sure that responsive design is a priority. This means adjusting your CSS, Javascript, and queries with the goal of having a perfect display on every device.

Use Iteration to Polish Your UI

The best designs oftentimes spring out of an iterative process. At first, the feedback for the iterations will be predominantly internal, in a process of refining the UI to a high-quality standard. Later on, however, iterations can benefit greatly from user feedback and analytics software. This process can be very beneficial to the UX, user retention, and conversion rate.

Don’t Forget 508-Compliance and Security Issues

Oftentimes, 508 accessibility compliance and security issues are taken into consideration at later stages in the development process. This usually results in extended project execution time and wasted resources. To circumvent this, make sure that you get in touch with middleware experts and the back-end team. This will help you ensure that the right data is delivered in the most effective manner and that your app’s UI meets all the necessary standards early on.

Keep it Simple, but Fun

Simplicity is a huge plus when it comes to UI design. It means that every function of your app should be easily accessible and intuitive. Whenever you need detailed instructions or guides to explain how your app works, you’re doing it wrong. You want to use reliable design standards, outlined in Google’s and Apple’s design documentation, and add originality on top of that. Adhering to the official guidelines will also ensure that your app passes the rigorous inspections which are par for the course whenever an app is submitted to an AppStore.

Try to Avoid too Much Text

Too much text can be boring, and oftentimes, unseemly on the small screen of a smartphone. What you want instead is an interface that uses color, shape, and movement to guide the user through its functions. An app that is endearing and visually appealing will naturally draw in new users and keep old ones coming back for more.

Conclusion

The best UI comes from a combination between preparation, iteration, and simplicity. Make sure that the design you have in mind is aligned with your company’s business goals, and the design process will yield much more positive results. And remember, once the UI does the job of highlighting functionality well, you can add a little bit extra and use the UI to make your app stand out from the crowd.