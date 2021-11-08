Katy ISD Partners with Randall’s to Offer Optional COVID-19 Vaccines to Children Ages 5-11

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District said Randall’s Pharmacy will offer a series of optional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for students ages 5-11 at the District’s Agricultural Sciences Center, 5801 Hockley Cut-Off Road.

Randall’s Pharmacy will begin administering the COVID-10 vaccine starting Wednesday. Students ages 12-18 may also receive an initial COVID-19 immunization but are not eligible for a booster vaccination at this time, the district said.

A valid student ID and a completed parent consent form must be presented for a student to receive a vaccination.

The vaccines are free of charge.

“Over the past two school years, the district has worked to support our students and staff with resources to help navigate the global pandemic,” Lance Nauman, risk management director, said. “Now that the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, we are taking steps to make it easily accessible to our students.”

Here are the times and dates for the vaccination opportunities:

Initial Shot #1

Wednesday, 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 17, 3 – 7 p.m.

Follow-up Shot #2

Dec. 1, 3 – 7 p.m.

Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 8, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The district said its students are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to participate in district activities and programs.

For more information, contact covid19responses@katyisd.org or 281-396-7499.