Blood sugar or glucose is the source of your body’s energy. It’s one of the main fuels which keeps you physically active and helps your brain work. Anyways, it has to be on a specific level in order not to bother or harm you.

Our body gets its glucose from all the meals we eat, from all the types of meals. Even if you do not eat any kind of sugar or sweat, your organism will get its dose of sugar even from vegetables.

When the food enters your body, it is divided into molecules during digestion and one of these molecules is glucose, the source of your body’s energy. And in order to absorb this energy properly, in order to reach the glucose to all cells, your body needs the hormone insulin. Without the right amount of insulin, which is produced by the pancreas, the glucose is not absorbed fully, and there we have high levels of blood sugar or hyperglycemia and in the end, it may cause Diabetes.

In this article, we will speak of the causes and the problems of high blood sugar and also how to avoid them, especially after 50.

The causes.

Hyperglycemia, not to be confused with hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), can occur to people who do not have diabetes at all, but are seriously ill, infected, or had a heart attack. Anyhow there are some other causes that can risk the blood sugar level;

Low physical activity

Taking meals too frequently

Eating too much or too many carbohydrates

Dehydration

Illness

Stress

Hormone changes

The problems.

Lots of older people (50+ years) are in the condition called prediabetes. It is when the blood sugar is higher than normal but lower from being diagnosed as Type 2 Diabetes. But being in this condition too long may cause serious problems of course. It may lead to nervous damage, heart attacks, stroke, severe illnesses such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and kidney diseases. TO avoid problems like these you have to be very attentive to your symptoms and take all the needed measurements. If you can’t control some of the causes, like stresses, illnesses or some hormonal changes, the others are totally up to your lifestyle.

This is how!

Keep moving: Though hyperglycemia happens also to children, they are still not in the risky group mostly due to their physical activity and faster digestion. Moving and being physically active helps digestion, loses body weight (if you have extra) and makes the bodywork in the right way.

Take supplements: Unfortunately, 50+ years is the time when your organism can’t work fully on its own, even if you do all the steps right. For avoiding high sugar problems, take for example this trusted brand’s, Vital Nutrients Supplements’s products, which are highly effective in supporting optimal pancreatic function and controlling sugar levels. The blend of healthy ingredients will surely lower the risk of having blood sugar problems.

Less carbohydrates: Too much glucose comes mostly from meals containing carbs; they are bread, pasta, dairy products, potatoes, rice, and cereals. Minimize their use not to overload the pancreas and the organism entirely.

Meals frequency: Eating every 3-5 hours is the healthiest frequency for everyone. Taking meals very often in a day will harm your organism; the pancreas won’t be able to produce enough hormones, the digestion will be damaged bringing you close to blood sugar problems.

More water: As some studies have proved, dehydration boosts higher blood sugar because, without sufficient water, the glucose in the bloodstream becomes more concentrated.

Overall, though hyperglycemia is something you can control, it is still easier to take care of before getting it and avoid it as long as you can. Stay Healthy!