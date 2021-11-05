Taylor High School FFA Students Take Home Top Honors at National Conference

By George Slaughter

Four students from Taylor High School recently placed among the top for poultry judging at the National FFA Convention.

The convention took place in Indianapolis.

Chloe LaBard placed first, Madailein Fitch placed second, Kathryn “Kacki” Kyrisch placed fourth, and Kristen Justilian placed fifth.

David Laird, Taylor High School agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor, said the Taylor FFA family is proud of the ladies.

“They are a true team in every sense of the word,” Laird said. “All four of these ladies placing in the top five individual rankings at the national level is incredible.”

This is the first year the Taylor FFA Chapter has taken home both state and national honors. Taylor won the Texas FFA State Poultry Championship in April.

“It was through sheer tenacity and grit they were able to take our chapter to new heights,” Laird said. “Their determination, hard work, and commitment paid off.”