ESTATE SALE OF SHERI GRUENER

ESTATE SALE OF SHERI GRUENER, 1119 LINDSAY LANE,  KATY, TEXAS 77493 November 13 & 14,—9am to 4pm, Full Home—All to be Sold.  Maytag washer & dryer, Amish table and chairs, Leather sofa & chair, Rug, Waterford crystal, Glassware,  Refrigerator, 2 King beds, 1 Full bed, Art, Corner china cabinet, Patio furniture.  For pictures, click www.estatesales.net.  All sales final and as is.  You break, you buy!! Cash and checks with ID only.  Ltd access-no children/large bags/holds/telephone prices.  We do not wrap, pack or load.  Bring your help.  Not liable for accidents.   Security in place.  Watch for signs. Classy Sales—979-885-8935

 