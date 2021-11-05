Associated Builders & Contractors of Greater Houston Honors Jordan High School

By George Slaughter

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston has honored Jordan High School as a top educational construction project.

The organization, known as ABC, recognized Satterfield & Pontikes, the company that built the campus, at the 21st Annual Excellence in Construction Awards. The awards showcased 57 ABC member-built projects.

Jordan High School placed first in the “Publicly Funded” category and was judged alongside three other major educational projects in the Houston area. Criteria included safety, quality, ingenuity and workmanship. Jordan ranked second in the overall competition.

Lisa Kassman is the district’s executive director of facilities, planning, and construction. She said the district is proud to call Satterfield & Pontikes its partner.

“We thank them for the incredible job they did on the construction of Jordan High School, providing the infrastructure for a great learning environment for our students,” Kassman said. “Their creativity, attention to detail, and innovation were certainly worthy of recognition.”