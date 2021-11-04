National Charity League, Inc. the Lady Bird Chapter, Hosts “Autumn in Paris” Fashion Show

Photo courtesy of Janna Beth Myers

National Charity League, Inc., Lady Bird Chapter – The Senior Class of NCL Lady Bird Chapter hosted an “Autumn in Paris” Fashion Show on October 17 at Faith West Academy. The ladies presented a daytime look for sightseeing around Paris, paired with an evening look for a night on the town. The event was capped with a rose ceremony for the seniors and their mothers.

The Senior Class chose Camp Hope as their philanthropy to benefit with gifts from the heart. In all, 120 sweatpants were collected for the charity.

The seniors and their mothers are completing their 6th year together of fostering the mother-daughter relationship in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences.