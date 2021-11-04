COVID-19 Vaccinations for 5–11-year-olds Available Next Week

Registration Open for Parents Following CDC and FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

Beginning next Monday November 8, 2021, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. All child vaccinations at HCPH vaccination sites will require parental consent form be completed prior to the vaccination.

Residents who would like to have their children pre-register to get vaccinated can do so now by contacting their pediatrician, visiting ReadyHarris.org or visiting HCPH’s vaccine registration page to schedule an appointment. While HCPH will provide free vaccinations to children at our vaccination sites, HCPH continues to encourage parents to seek a vaccination for their children from a primary care provider, pediatrician or local pharmacy first.

This announcement comes following yesterday’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 to be administered to children in this age range from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young children is a smaller dose or one-third of the version approved for adults and teens.

All COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and provide strong protection against severe symptoms of COVID-19, including this latest version approved for children age 5 to 11. We encourage all residents of Harris County who are still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine to seek one out as soon as possible.

Both versions of the Pfizer vaccines require two doses for all age groups. Individuals who receive their first dose through HCPH will be automatically scheduled for a second dose. Residents will receive a reminder to schedule their second dose, and have flexibility to change their appointment location, and date as long as it is within the window for distribution.