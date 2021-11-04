Comptroller’s Office Releases State of Texas Annual Cash Report

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of the State of Texas Annual Cash Report for fiscal 2021. The report, a cash-basis representation of the state’s financial condition as of Aug. 31, 2021, shows revenue and expenditure details for all funds in the State Treasury.

Each fund includes the following information:

Date of origin.

Administering agency.

Authorizing statute.

Revenues and other sources at the object code level.

Expenditures and other uses at the category level.