Katy ISD Hall of Honor Schedule

By Terry Carter
Friday’s Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor schedule includes these events at Legacy and Rhodes stadiums:
- From 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, a meet-and-greet event will be held at Legacy Stadium in the Field Houston Community Rooms for four Athletic Hall of Honor teams and 45 individuals being inducted for 2020 and 2021.
- At 5:30 p.m., the Katy Tiger state championship football teams from 2007 (16-0) and 2008 (13-3) will be recognized at Legacy Stadium before the Katy-Morton Ranch football game. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
- At halftime of the Katy-Morton Ranch game, the 2020 (24 individuals) and 2021 classes (21 individuals) will be recognized on the field.
- At Rhodes Stadium, where Seven Lakes and Cinco Ranch will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, the 2007 Cinco Ranch boys’ state championship wrestling team and the 2007 Seven Lakes state championship cross country squad will be recognized at halftime. The 2020 and 2021 individual honorees will also be recognized at halftime, according to information supplied by the Katy ISD athletic department.
- Saturday’s Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor Luncheon will be an RSVP-only event for 2020 and 2021 hall inductees and their invited guests.