How to Care for Your Skin When Recovering from an Illness

Whether you’ve been down with the flu for a week or have been battling a long, drawn-out illness, chances are that it’s not just your body that has been suffering – your illness has more than likely taken its toll on your skin too. If you’d like to banish that dull sallowness and revive your skin back to a healthy state, here’s what you’ll need to do:

Cleanse Away the Toxins

The first step to rejuvenating the skin after an illness is to cleanse away any lingering toxins. This needs to be done daily, as any impurities that are deeper within your skin will start to rise up once surface debris has been cleared.

Use a gentle cleanser to prevent aggravating your skin in its weakened state. The Vanity Planet Spin Brush is great for this since it provides a mild exfoliation too.

Keep Your Skin Hydrated

The body often ends up dehydrated after an illness, so your next step should be to boost hydration back up to optimum levels. Drinking plenty of water is imperative, but the water you consume gets sent to your other vital organs before it reaches your skin cells, meaning that it can take a while to plump those cells up once again.

So, in addition to your eight glasses a day, hydrate your skin directly with the use of a moisturizing serum and cream. If possible, apply this to your skin while it’s still damp, even if that means using a facial mist first. Your products will trap all of those extra water molecules into your skin, giving your skin a double dose of moisture.

Nourish Your Skin with Vitamins and Antioxidants

It’s no secret that vitamin C can be a game-changer in helping the body to heal, and this applies to the skin too. This ingredient is a powerful antioxidant that’ll kick your skin cells back into gear, encouraging them to function optimally.

In addition to vitamin C, feed your skin with other antioxidants too. Botanical extracts, whether in the form of a toner, serum, or moisturizer, are packed with a huge variety.

Summary

With the right care and attention, your skin should quickly bounce back to a healthy state, no matter the illness you’ve been dealing with. The key is consistency – develop a nurturing skincare routine and you’ll see the improvements in no time.