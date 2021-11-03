Best And Easy to Follow Skincare Routine

UAE is among the top places in the world in producing cosmetics and personal care products. Dubai is well-known for the international trade of the import, export, and manufacture of cosmetic products.

UAE consumers are mainly attracted to premium cosmetic products. For example, La Roche Posay UAE is a skincare brand that is high in demand. The high-income statistics and the growing number of tourists in the UAE have helped in the significant growth of the personal care product market.

If you wish to practice healthy and easy skincare, here are some basic steps that will help you maintain clean and clear skin.

Why Do You Need a Skin Care Routine?

According to reports in the UAE, ethically sourced and organic beauty care products are now high in demand. Medical experts suggest that a skincare routine is not gender-specific.

The harsh climate of gulf countries requires everyone to maintain a daily skincare routine with premium products like La Roche Posay in UAE.

Following a skincare routine is essential to maintain overall health and a beautiful body for the longer term. You must customize the skincare regimen according to your skin texture and long-term goals.

Here are some benefits of maintaining a long-term skincare routine.

You may have different skin types like oily, dry, combination, sensitive, and normal. You must use the right products according to your skin tone to avoid skin diseases like eczema, psoriasis, rashes, irritation, blisters, acne, and lesions.

Scrubbing or exfoliating your face will remove the dead skin cells and unclog the pores. It helps to rejuvenate your body and keep it fresh and hydrated.

Maintaining a hygienic skincare regimen will boost your self-confidence. It will give a radiant, natural glow to your face and body.

When it comes to maintaining a clean body, helps to prevent incurable skin diseases. As you grow older, you can avoid fine lines and wrinkles on your face for a longer time.

Wearing sunscreen with SPF concentration can help to avoid sunburns and hyperpigmentation. Products like retinol should be applied at night, which will give a glow the next morning.

Basic Steps of Skin Care Routine You Must Follow

The recently-held Beautyworld Middle East 2021 expo hosted beauty and skincare products.

Here are some easy-to-follow skincare regimen steps to keep a fresh and hygienic look for longer years.

Cleanse your Face

Cleaning your face after a hectic day at work or a vigorous gym routine is imperative. The sweat glands will release harmful bacteria, which will release bad odor and cause skin irritations.

Hence, a premium brand face wash and body cleanser will remove the dead cells and clear up the pores. If you have a sensitive skin tone, you must not scrub too hard to avoid rashes and inflammation.

If you have dry skin, you must use an alcohol-free or non-fragrant cleanser. If you have an oily face, you must use a mild soap. You can also use mildly warm water to maintain the natural oils and keep your skin hydrated.

Apply the Toner

Applying a toner after a face wash can help to smoothen the skin. It will restore the lost nutrients and diminish the redness and dry patches present on the skin.

The UAE climate is dry and dusty. A pH-balanced skin toner helps restore the skin’s natural color and texture after a day spent outdoors.

Apply Moisturizer

You must apply a moisturizer when the skin is damp and oily. It helps to seal the moisture in the skin. If you have oily skin, you must use light-weight or gel products.

Apply Sunscreen

According to a survey by the Journal of Dermatology Research & Practice, around 51 percent of surveyed students used sunscreen from high-income families.

A sunscreen lotion will protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays. It can help to avoid skin rashes, sagging, and skin aging.

Use an Exfoliant

An exfoliant can get rid of skin buildup and improve the texture and appearance. It can clear off the dull and dead skin cells. It acts as a physical wall to protect the skin from abrasions and damage.

Final Words

It is essential to maintain a consistent skincare routine both morning and before going to bed.

Starting good hygienic practices from a young age can keep your skin fresh and vibrant even when you grow old. You must use good-quality serums and conditioners that support collagen production.

The products will help to keep your skin plumped and avoid fine lines and wrinkles. You must try and test the cosmetic products on a skin patch and look for allergic reactions before you start using them regularly.