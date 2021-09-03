Katy ISD Continues Legacy Parent Academy

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District is continuing its Legacy Parent Academy. The free program began in 2018 and provides parents with information on topics impacting their children.

Here is the schedule of forums for the 2021-22 school year:

The Ugly Truth About Vaping*, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 22, Legacy Stadium

Being an Upstander Against Bullying, 6-7 p.m. Oct. 20, Legacy Stadium & Cinco Ranch High School

Human Trafficking Awareness*, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 10, Legacy Stadium

Finding Balance in Our Digital World, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022, Legacy Stadium & Cinco Ranch High School

Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety, 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022, Legacy Stadium & Cinco Ranch High School

*The Ugly Truth About Vaping and Human Trafficking Awareness will be live-streamed and recorded. All sessions will be posted in English and Spanish on the Legacy Parent website.

“Legacy Parent Academy sessions are designed to focus on issues pertaining to the health and safety and emotional well-being of all learners,” Edie White, coordinator for school leadership and support coordinator, said. “Topics are selected based on the needs expressed by parents and in response to concerns the district sees on campuses and the community.”