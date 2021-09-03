How to Kickstart the Keto Diet

When browsing different diets for weight loss, you will quickly find there is no shortage of diet plans or advice. Websites, books, and magazines are full of information on which diet to go for and how to eliminate carbs, sugars or fats from your diet to lose weight. All these different approaches can start to make your head spin.

But in recent years, one diet has climbed to the peak of popularity and stayed there: the keto diet. The more people see dramatic results in weight loss, blood sugar control, mood, and energy levels from ketogenic eating, the faster and farther the word spreads.

So how do you get started with keto? It’s not as hard as it may seem. Take a look at the steps to see if going keto might be something you want to try.

What is a keto diet?

A keto or ketogenic diet is a low-carb and high-fat diet that is highly effective in helping people lose weight. It has also been shown to improve acne and reduce inflammation, and it may help with various medical conditions including type 2 diabetes, epilepsy, PCOS, and certain types of cancer. Ketogenic eating may also aid in protecting brain function, which could help to explain why many people report more mental clarity, better concentration, and increased energy with the keto lifestyle.

Setting up your keto macros

The first word in your ketogenic vocabulary is macros. This is short for macronutrients, which come in three types: fats, proteins, and carbohydrates.

In order to get into ketosis, which is the key for burning fat and producing ketones for fuel, you need to eat a very low amount of carbs, a moderate amount of protein, and a high amount of healthy fats.

The exact amounts to eat are different for each person, so the first thing to do to for keto is to calculate your personal macros. You can do this for free on PlanKetogenic.pro by taking the quiz and entering information such as your gender, age, weight, and how much you exercise. You’ll discover your ideal daily macros at no cost, and it’s also possible to buy a meal plan.

Planning your keto meals

Once you know what amounts of each macronutrient you need, you’ve got to figure out which foods to eat to hit your daily targets. The easiest way to do this is is by planning low-carb keto meals. By controlling the ingredients and portion sizes, you can make sure to stay within your daily limits.

This is the trickiest part of the keto diet, which is why many people start by buying a customized keto meal plan. You get keto-friendly recipes that are carefully calculated to fulfill your macros. So the planning is done for you, and all you have to do is cook and eat! Once you get the hang of things, you’ll find it easier to plan your own meals.

Grocery shopping for keto

Part of the learning curve is finding out which foods are keto-friendly and which are not. Since the diet is very low in carbs, the biggest thing to look out for is the carb count.

Most people’s macros will say to eat less than 50 grams of net carbs per day. So any food that is high in carbs should be avoided. Foods not to eat on keto include pasta, bread, potatoes, corn, rice, and beans. Sugar is a type of carbohydrate, so you’ll also avoid sugary foods, such as candy, cookies, and soft drinks.

When you’re in the grocery store, you’ll start looking at the nutrition label of every food to find out how many grams of carbs are in each serving. For whole foods like vegetables and meats that don’t come with a label, you can find the information on the USDA food database here. For example, type in “spinach” and you’ll find all the nutritional info.

The longer you follow the diet, the less you’ll have to look up this information, because you’ll already know which foods are okay to eat. Some good examples of keto-approved foods are nuts and seeds, meats and fish, high-fat dairy like butter, cheese and cream, and non-starchy vegetables. There are lots of keto-friendly veggies, so you’ll definitely be eating more of these healthy, nutrient-dense foods when you switch to keto.

Exercising on keto

Diets are most effective when paired with exercise. While it’s not strictly necessary to work out on keto to lose weight, doing so will help you enter ketosis faster. And if you’re making an effort to adopt a healthier lifestyle, some sort of exercise should be part of the equation. Plus, don’t forget that exercise is good for mental wellbeing as well as physical health.

Before you go on a ketogenic diet

If you think this lifestyle change might be for you, consult your doctor and sit down with an experienced nutritionist before you make the decision. It’s important to share your unique medical history, any health conditions you suffer from, and what your goals are so a professional can assess your personal situation. Diets affect each person differently. What works for one person may not work for another. So first things first, speak to your doctor.

To get ready for that conversation, some of the most common questions that you need to ask yourself are:

Why do you want to follow a diet?

What do you know about the ketogenic diet?

What are your fitness goals?

Do you have any health issues?

Are you taking any medication?

Do you suffer from any food allergies?

Which are the foods that you simply can’t live without?

Which are the foods that you simply can’t include in your diet?

Are you aware of the potential side effects of a keto diet?

Have you consulted your doctor and nutritionist?

Following a ketogenic diet need not be stressful. With the right understanding, guidance, and planning, you can get enjoy the optimum benefits of the diet and achieve your fitness goals.