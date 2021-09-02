The Bryan Museum has named its third annual Distinguished Speakers and honorees, Susan Garrett Baker and James A. Baker, III. Susan Garrett Baker is a founding member and past Co-Chairman of the bipartisan National Alliance to End Homelessness which began in 1983. This non-profit organization works with public, private and non-profit sectors to investigate and implement programs that provide long-term solutions to this issue. Mr. Baker has served in senior government positions under three United States presidents. He served as the nation’s 61st secretary of state from January 1989 through August 1992 under President George H.W. Bush, served as the 67th secretary of the treasury from 1985 to 1988 under President Ronald Reagan, and secretary of commerce to President Gerald Ford. Mr. Baker received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1991. On Sunday, September 19, ticket holders will enjoy an intimate armchair discussion with Susan Garrett Baker and James A. Baker III hosted by Museum founder, J.P. Bryan in the Museum’s Conservatory. Tickets are limited and on sale through the Museum’s website.

About The Distinguished Speaker

Now in its third year, The Bryan Museum’s Distinguished Speaker and Award was conceived to be given to an intellect (writer, teacher, speaker, influencer) who has distinguished him or herself as an outstanding and eloquent advocate for the preservation and promotion of the history and culture of the state of Texas and the West.

The Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award

The Bryan Museum’s Texas Frontier Gold Medal Award pays homage to the gold medal award presented to the last surviving participant of the Battle of San Jacinto, Alphonso Steele (1817-1911) who was 92 years old when he received the medal. The medal, an exact replica of the 1909 Gold Medal Award, features an image of General Sam Houston on the front and is presented annually to individuals with roots in Texas and the American West who have distinguished themselves as exceptional and impassioned champions of our shared heritage.

Past speakers and honorees include– Stephen Harrigan in 2019 and William Dale (Bill) Whitliff in For more information, please visit thebryanmuseum.org or call (409) 497-4209.