Northwest Assistance Ministries to host one of the largest food giveaways in the area

Northwest Assistance Ministries is set to host one of the largest food giveaways in the area in over a year! On September 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., clients of NAM participating in the giveaway will receive more than 50 pounds of shelf-stable food, fresh fruits, and vegetables. NAM plans to help up to 1,000 families within the community through the drive-thru food donation. The economic downturn brought by the pandemic has left many in our communities needing resources and assistance in various areas. Thanks to our vendors, Houston Food Bank and Common Market, for making it possible to assist even more families through the Food Fair.

For more information on the Food Fair, please contact Kenneth Richmond, Communications Specialist, at krichmond@namonline.org or (281) 855-4607. For additional information on how to get involved with the Food Fair and any upcoming events, please visit namonline.org.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education, and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 132,000 people through its many programs and services.