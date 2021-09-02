Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada’S Much-Anticipated Return To Houston Opens The 2021–22 Classical Series, And Celebrated Violinist Augustin Hadelich Returns As Leader And Soloist

Classical Series opener under the direction of Andrés Orozco-Estrada features Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Triple Concerto with Yefim Bronfman, Concertmaster Yoonshin Song, and Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith

World Premiere and Houston Symphony Commission of new orchestral arrangement of George Bridgetower’s “Henry”

The Artistry of Augustin Hadelich showcases the German violinist as leader and soloist

in Bach’s Double Concerto in C minor with Principal Oboe Jonathan Fischer

Music Director and holder of the Roy and Lillie Cullen Chair Andrés Orozco-Estrada returns to Houston next month to open the 2021–22 Classical Series, beginning his final season as music director, in the program Andrés Conducts Beethoven’s Fifth, Sept. 17–19.

Orozco-Estrada launches the 2021–22 Classical Series with works by Beethoven, and the world premiere Houston Symphony commission of a new orchestral arrangement of 19th-Century Afro-European composer George Bridgetower’s Henry, a Ballad, for Fortepiano and Voice. This is a new arrangement of Henry by Kyle Rivera, a Houston-area composer who most recently collaborated with the Symphony as part of the Resilient Sounds initiative in 2019. Then, Beethoven’s Triple Concerto showcases the soloist talents of Concertmaster Yoonshin Song, Principal Cello Brinton Averil Smith, and international piano star Yefim Bronfman. Orozco-Estrada concludes the program with one of the best-loved and most popular pieces in the classical music repertoire, Beethoven’s crowd-pleasing Symphony No. 5. Part of the Frost Bank Gold Classics series, this program is supported by The Cullen Foundation’s Maestro’s Fund. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. CT.

The following weekend’s concert, Sept. 24–26, celebrates the artistry of violin superstar Augustin Hadelich in a program designed to demonstrate the Grammy winner’s virtuosity and versatility. Hadelich returns as soloist and leader in Bach’s Double Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe, BWV 1060 with Principal Oboe Jonathan Fischer, as well as the Preludio of Bach’s Partita No. 3 in E major for violin. Shostakovich’s Sonata for Violin spotlights the German violinist’s way with music of the 20th century, and the program concludes with the Violin Concerto in A major, Opus 5, No. 2 by 18th-century Afro-European composer, the Chevalier de St. George. These concerts are part of the Shell Favorite Masters series. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. CT.

ANDRÉS CONDUCTS BEETHOVEN’S FIFTH

Friday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Yoonshin Song, violin

Brinton Averil Smith, cello

Bridgetower/Arr. Kyle Rivera:Henry: A Ballad(HS Commission, world premiere)

Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

THE ARTISTRY OF AUGUSTIN HADELICH

Friday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m.*

Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2:30 p.m.

Augustin Hadelich, violin and leader

Jonathan Fischer, oboe

Bach: Double Concerto in C minor for Violin and Oboe

Shostakovich: Sonata for Violin, Percussion, and String Orchestra, Op. 134

Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A major, Op. 5, No. 2

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT